Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details

As the weeks turn to months since the tragic and unexpected death of R&B singer Angie Stone earlier this year on March 1, many are still finding it hard to accept the fatal car crash that took the life of a soul icon.

Sadly, a new update may very well make that process even harder to bear following a lawsuit filed by her family which details the heartbreaking last moments of her life due to a crash that we’ve now come to understand she initially survived.

The lawsuit (seen above) details how Stone and her associates lost control of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van while traveling through Montgomery County en route to Atlanta after leaving a performance in Mobile, Alabama. Here’s where things went left: everyone survived the initial crash, but as they worked to get out the remaining of those left in the van, including Stone, a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying sugar to Forest Park crashed into them without ever applying the breaks. Read the tragic details of what happened next below, via court documents:

“At around 4:25 AM, a large CRST tractor-trailer driven by Defendant Jared Wilkinson was proceeding in the left, fast lane of travel on I-65 North. Defendant Wilkinson was on his way to deliver a load of sugar to Forest Park, Georgia. The CRST tractor Wilkinson was driving was a 2021 Freightliner equipped with Detroit Assurance 5.0, a collision mitigation system designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold by Defendants Daimler Truck North America LLC and Detroit Diesel Corporation. The Detroit Assurance 5.0 collision mitigation system is marketed and advertised as a system that will warn tractor-trailer drivers of moving and stationary objects in the roadway, partially brake the tractor-trailer, and then fully brake the tractor-trailer if the driver does not respond.

Because Defendant Wilkinson was not paying proper attention to the roadway ahead of him and because the Detroit Assurance 5.0 collision mitigation system did not warn Wilkinson of the disabled Sprinter van or automatically brake the CRST tractor-trailer, Wilkinson slammed the front of the CRST tractor-trailer into the disabled Sprinter van at highway speeds, without ever applying the brakes

At the time the CRST tractor-trailer slammed into the overturned Sprinter van, both Angie Stone and Sheila Hopkins were still inside and trying to get out of the van. The force of the impact was extremely severe. As a result of the collision, Angie Stone was ejected from and pinned underneath the Sprinter van. Angie Stone remained trapped underneath the van, where she consciously suffered until she ultimately succumbed to the fatal injuries she sustained in the collision and died.”

A faulty mitigation system, distracted driver and early morning conditions on the already accident-prone I-65 led to a perfect storm which claimed the life of an artist who we once lovingly referred to as “More Than A Woman.” We pray the negligence laid out in this case is not only recognized in court but gives justice to the families of those lost.

Girl, you must’ve lost your way from heaven…shining like a diamond out in space. We’ll miss you, Angie.

