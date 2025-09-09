Listen Live
Kerry Washington Shares Insights on Family Privacy

Kerry Washington Explains Why She Keeps Her Kids Off Social Media

Published on September 9, 2025

Kerry Washington is opening up about her decision to keep her family life private, especially when it comes to her three children.

In a recent interview, the Scandal star explained that she chooses not to share photos of her kids on social media in order to protect their privacy and give them the freedom to grow up outside the spotlight. Washington wants her children to be able to “be themselves” without the weight of public scrutiny—an approach she also applies to her marriage with husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

Beyond privacy, Washington emphasized the importance of being present in her kids’ everyday lives. From school routines to quality family time, she prioritizes moments that matter most. “It’s about being there for them,” she shared, underscoring that family takes precedence over professional demands.

Washington also reflected on how her ambitions have evolved. While her career remains important, she said true fulfillment now comes from balancing her marriage, motherhood, and personal happiness alongside her professional achievements.

By setting firm boundaries around her private life, Washington continues to show that protecting family comes first—even in an industry that thrives on visibility.

