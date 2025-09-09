Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Tamron Hall is kicking off another milestone season, and she’s bringing her signature charm everywhere she goes. The Emmy Award-winning journalist and talk show host joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show this week to talk about the premiere of season seven of The Tamron Hall Show, which launched September 8.

Rickey Smiley opened the segment by congratulating her and thanking her for previously having him on her show. Hall responded with excitement, noting that her talk show has officially become the longest-running solo-hosted daytime program in Disney history. “We do 170 shows a season, from September through May,” she said proudly. “The vibe is conversation. If you want to come on the couch and talk, I’m not a therapist, but I will ask the questions.”

Da Brat, Alfredas, and the crew showered her with love, recalling fun moments from past appearances. Da Brat praised Hall for mixing meaningful conversations with celebrity fun, then asked which guests she was most excited about this season. Hall didn’t hesitate: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. “It’ll be their first joint interview on daytime TV,” she revealed. “A lot of people asked why, but I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to move forward.” She explained that the couple recently married, started a business together, and now want to share their next chapter.

Hall also teased an upcoming sit-down with the Chrisley family, who are set to open up about life after their high-profile legal troubles. “I’m curious—are they broke? Do they still have money? That’s the kind of real conversation people want to hear,” she said.

The interview wasn’t all serious. Tamron and the hosts swapped personal stories, from double dates to hilarious mix-ups with Alfredas’ husband, to Tamron’s unforgettable memory of someone once peeing on Rickey’s couch during a lunch outing (not her, she clarified with a laugh). “Every time I see you, I think of that story,” Rickey joked.

By the end of the conversation, Hall expressed her gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive. “People want realness,” she said. “We already have enough phoniness on social media.” She reminded listeners they can keep up with her on Instagram at @tamronhall.

As Rickey Smiley closed out the segment, the room was full of laughter, warmth, and anticipation for another season of heartfelt and headline-making moments from The Tamron Hall Show.

