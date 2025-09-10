Listen Live
Demetrius Knight Jr. Named Pepsi Rookie Candidate

Bengals Fans Can Vote For Knight Jr. As Pepsi Rookie Of The Week

Published on September 10, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Bengals Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. is already making his mark in the NFL. Following an impressive performance in the Bengals’ 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, Knight has been named a Pepsi Rookie of the Week candidate.

The rookie linebacker turned heads with 10 tackles and a key pass breakup, helping anchor a defense that played a crucial role in sealing the Week 1 victory. Head coach Zac Taylor praised Knight’s poise, noting his “calm and collected” presence on the field, even in high-pressure situations.

Knight joins a group of standout first-year players nominated for the weekly honor, giving Bengals fans a chance to rally behind him and secure his first official accolade as a pro.

Fans can cast their votes to support Knight in the Pepsi Rookie of the Week race. In the meantime, the Bengals are already looking ahead to Week 2, building off the defensive momentum Knight helped establish.

For more in-depth Bengals coverage and behind-the-scenes access, subscribe to the team’s official YouTube channel.

