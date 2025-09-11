Listen Live
Zac Taylor Calls On Paycor Crowd For Early Arrival

Published on September 11, 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their 2025 season with a gritty 1-0 win over the division rival Cleveland Browns, relying heavily on a resurgent defensive unit that showed shades of dominance absent in last year’s campaign.

While the offense struggled to find its rhythm—particularly in the run game and on deep connections—Cincinnati’s defense stepped up in a big way. Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson looked every bit the force the Bengals needed him to be, while Shemar Stewart continued his upward trajectory with a disruptive presence off the edge.

Perhaps the most exciting development came from rookie linebacker Knight, who made a statement in his NFL debut. Flying around the field with confidence and energy, Knight not only contributed to key stops but also injected a spark into a defense that seemed hungry to re-establish its identity.

The Bengals’ offseason decision to keep their defensive playbook under wraps during the preseason appears to have paid off. The unit came out disciplined, fresh, and unpredictable—stymying the Browns’ offensive efforts all game long and preserving the narrow win.

While the offense will need to find more consistency moving forward, especially with big-play threats and in the ground attack, Week 1 offered a glimpse of a Bengals team that’s built to win ugly if needed. With the Jacksonville Jaguars on deck, Cincinnati will look to build on this momentum—and perhaps unleash a more balanced attack.

For now, it’s 1-0, and in the AFC North, that’s no small feat.

