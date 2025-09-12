Ice Cube Releases New Album Man Up

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Ice Cube Drops Politically-Charged Album Man Up, Announces Four Decades of Attitude Tour

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube is back with a bold statement. The West Coast icon has released his politically-charged new album Man Up, serving as a companion to his 2024 project Man Down. The 14-track release is a powerful call for accountability and resilience, staying true to Cube’s trademark no-nonsense delivery.

On Man Up, Cube teams up with Scarface, creating a dynamic collaboration that highlights both artists’ veteran perspective on society’s current state. The album carries a sharp message inspired by Cube’s belief that America has grown “too soft,” urging men to speak up, take charge, and lead with strength and responsibility.

Musically, Cube blends classic hip-hop grit with clever sampling. He flips Patrice Rushen’s timeless groove “Forget Me Nots” into a fresh West Coast vibe for the track “California Dreamin,” while Quake Matthews adds fire to “It’s My Ego 3Mix.”

To celebrate the release, Ice Cube is taking his message on the road. The Four Decades of Attitude Tour kicks off September 16th in Denver, bringing his signature energy and decades of hits to stages across North America.

With Man Up, Ice Cube proves once again that his voice in hip-hop remains as relevant and unapologetic as ever.