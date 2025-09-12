Ja’Marr Chase Prepares For Upcoming Challenge

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a unique challenge in their upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars—rookie sensation Travis Hunter, who is making waves as a rare two-way player in the NFL.

Hunter showcased his versatility in Week 1, logging more snaps at wide receiver than cornerback, proving he can impact the game on both sides of the ball. His ability to seamlessly switch between offense and defense has captured the attention of players and fans alike.

Still, Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t getting caught up in the hype. While he respects Hunter’s rare skill set, Chase made it clear he’s focused on his own role. “It’s cool to see,” Chase said, but he emphasized the importance of specialization in the NFL, noting that his preparation centers on studying proven cornerbacks such as Denzel Ward.

Chase’s perspective underscores a key reality in professional football: while two-way players bring excitement and intrigue, mastering one position remains critical to long-term success. As the Bengals and Jaguars square off, all eyes will be on how Hunter’s two-way talent measures up against a team led by one of the league’s top receivers.