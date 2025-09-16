Lauryn Hill Dazzles At New York Fashion Week

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Lauryn Hill and Daughter Selah Marley Turn Heads at New York Fashion Week

Music icon Lauryn Hill and her daughter Selah Marley made a rare and stylish appearance at New York Fashion Week, captivating onlookers with their effortlessly chic looks.

Hill arrived in a sleek black wool coat, while Selah made a statement in a navy blazer paired with bold yellow heels, both wearing pieces from the brand’s latest collection. The elegant mother-daughter duo brought star power to the runway, creating one of the event’s most talked-about moments.

The outing was a rare public appearance for the famously private Hill, who shares Selah with Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

Hill has been active musically in recent months, performing at the 2025 Essence Festival and surprising fans at Beardfest 2025, where she joined her son Zion Marley on stage. She also showed her support for Zion’s burgeoning music career on Instagram, sharing a clip from his video “Premature Paradise” and applauding his grassroots, self-funded approach to creating music.

With their New York Fashion Week appearance, Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley reminded the world of their effortless style and enduring influence, bridging the worlds of music, fashion, and family legacy.