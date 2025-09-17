Nick Cannon Says Having 12 Children Was A “Trauma Response”

Source: Nick Cannon Show / Nick Cannon Show

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Having 12 Children as a “Response to Trauma” After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon is sharing a candid look at the personal struggles that led to his growing family. In a recent interview on Monday, September 15, the comedian and television host revealed that having 12 children was partly a reaction to the emotional impact of his divorce from Mariah Carey.

“I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy,” Cannon admitted. “But I was just like, ‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny.’ And everything else figured itself out. And I just didn’t do the work. So then I looked up with 12 kids later. Wow, I could have did things very differently.”

Cannon explained that after his high-profile split from Carey, he coped by keeping himself busy—focusing on his career while avoiding deeper emotional healing. He acknowledged that his access to wealth and fame played a role, saying the combination of unlimited resources and attention from women allowed his family to expand quickly.

While the “Wild ’N Out” creator says he has no regrets about his children, he now recognizes that his decisions were rooted in pain rather than intention. Therapy has since helped him reflect on those choices and the importance of addressing trauma rather than escaping it.

Cannon shares that today, he’s working on self-awareness and growth, making peace with his journey and embracing fatherhood while understanding how his past shaped the path he took.