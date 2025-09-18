Joe Burrow’s Injuries Spark Questions About Playing Style & Durability

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Joe Burrow’s Injuries Spark Questions About Playing Style and Durability

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has endured a challenging stretch of injuries, including a significant turf toe injury, raising concerns about the physical toll of his playing style. Observers have drawn comparisons between Burrow and former quarterback Andrew Luck, noting that Burrow is taking hits at a rate similar to Luck during his career.

The string of injuries has sparked discussions across the NFL community about whether Burrow may need to adjust his approach on the field. While his talent and leadership remain unquestioned, the question now becomes how the Bengals’ franchise quarterback can protect himself without compromising the aggressive, playmaking style that has made him one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Burrow to see whether adjustments to his technique or offensive schemes can help him stay healthy and continue leading Cincinnati at the highest level.