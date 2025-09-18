Listen Live
Dr. Dre Reportedly Has Unreleased Music With The Diplomats

Published on September 18, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Dr. Dre’s Unreleased Dipset Collaborations Surface Through Tony Yayo

Tony Yayo recently revealed that Dr. Dre has unreleased tracks with Dipset, saying, “Dr. Dre is just a real picky mother___er. He did records with Dipset and that ain’t never come out.” The revelation gives fans a glimpse into a mysterious chapter of hip-hop history that has remained under wraps—until now.

Jim Jones confirmed the collaboration, sharing that Dre personally visited their studio to cut tracks and even offered coaching in the booth. His hands-on approach highlights why Dre’s productions are legendary, combining technical precision with creative guidance.

Xzibit, who has a long history of working with Dre, praised the legendary producer’s meticulous studio methods, noting how his direction elevates every record. “The direction Dre gives when he’s in the studio only elevates the record, because you rely on his experience,” Xzibit said, emphasizing the impact Dre has on artists both creatively and professionally.

While fans may never hear the full extent of Dre’s unreleased Dipset collaborations, these accounts shed light on his perfectionist approach and the respect he commands in the hip-hop community.

