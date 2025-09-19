Listen Live
Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance At NYFW

Published on September 19, 2025

Robyn Crawford and Wendy Williams
Source: The Wendy Williams Show / The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams Makes Stunning NYFW Appearance Amid Health Battle

Wendy Williams made a rare and radiant public appearance at LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear runway show during New York Fashion Week. The former talk show host turned heads in a full LaQuan Smith ensemble, highlighted by a striking cropped black-and-white fur jacket.

As Williams took her seat, cameras flashed and the crowd erupted in a standing ovation, celebrating her return to the spotlight.

The appearance comes shortly after Williams underwent a medical evaluation that reaffirmed her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia.

Fans flooded social media with messages of love and support, applauding her elegant look and flawless hair and makeup.

Source: Michigan Chronicle

Wendy Williams

