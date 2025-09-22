Listen Live
Vikings Crush Bengals 48-10

Published on September 22, 2025

The Minnesota Vikings put together their most complete performance of the season in a commanding 48-10 Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. From the opening whistle, the Vikings dominated on both sides of the ball and never looked back.

Quarterback Carson Wentz set the tone early, capping the opening drive with a touchdown pass to give Minnesota an immediate lead. But it was cornerback Isaiah Rodgers who stole the spotlight. Rodgers delivered a game-changing performance with two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles, sparking a relentless defensive effort.

Minnesota’s defense suffocated the Bengals’ offense, holding them to just 171 total yards while forcing five turnovers. Cincinnati struggled to find any rhythm as the Vikings’ pass rush and secondary consistently disrupted plays.

On the ground, running back Jordan Mason powered the offense, racking up 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding balance to the Vikings’ attack.

With this decisive win, the Vikings showcased significant improvement across the board, proving they can be a force in all three phases of the game as the season moves forward.

