VIDEO GAMES: Mental Disorder?

If you know someone who seems to be addicted to video games, it may actually be a mental condition — at least according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has classified video game addiction as a mental disorder. The move gives mental health professionals a basis for diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis would apply to people whose gaming has led to relationship problems with friends and family, academic problems and less interest in other important parts of their lives — over a period of at least 12 months.

But not all experts agree with the WHO’s stance. The American Psychological Association says there’s not “sufficient evidence” to classify gaming addiction as its own disorder. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is stupid. If it weren’t video games, it’d be something else. There’s an underlying problem with a lot of people — like social anxiety or something.

So now my kid can blame Fortnite for that C he got in pre-calc. Great.

for that C he got in pre-calc. Great. Will there be a 12-step program?

Also On 100.3: