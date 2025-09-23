Lincoln Heights Residents Demand Action Now

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lincoln Heights Residents Demand New Investigation After Neo-Nazi Demonstration

Residents of Lincoln Heights, Ohio, are calling for a renewed investigation and questioning their relationship with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after an apparent neo-Nazi demonstration recently disrupted the historically Black community.

The incident has sparked outrage and frustration, with many residents voicing concerns over how the situation was handled. Community members say the sheriff’s office has not done enough to engage with residents or provide clear updates, leaving many feeling unheard and unprotected.

In response to growing public pressure, the Lincoln Heights Village Council is considering a resolution that would urge the sheriff’s office to continue its investigation. At a recent council meeting, members discussed the lack of communication from law enforcement and whether the village is truly benefiting from its contract with the county for policing services.

Council Member Daronce Daniels questioned the value Lincoln Heights receives under the current agreement and raised the possibility of reviving the Lincoln Heights Police Department. The idea of re-establishing a local force, which was disbanded years ago, is gaining traction among residents who feel that a dedicated, community-focused department could better serve and protect the village.

As discussions continue, the call for action underscores a broader demand for accountability and meaningful change in how law enforcement engages with Lincoln Heights. Residents say the incident is not just about the demonstration itself, but about ensuring that their community’s safety and dignity are protected moving forward.