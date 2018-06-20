FAMILY-SEPARATION POLICY: Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Mocks Girl With Down Syndrome

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is taking a lot of heat after mocking the the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother at the border by saying “Womp womp.”

Lewandowski appeared on Fox News Tuesday night opposite a former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas to discuss the policy of separating children from their parents after illegally crossing the border. Petkanas shared the story he had read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who had been “taken from her mother and put in a cage.” Lewandowski interrupted him with “Womp womp,” which shocked Petkanas. He asked, “Did you say ‘womp, womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother? How dare you.”

Lewandowski was immediately attacked on social media. The View‘s Meghan McCaintweeted, “This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards.” Actress Anna Kendrick’s response was a bit more pointed, tweeting, “Corey Lewandowski, you are a piece of [bleep].” (USA Today)

FOX NEWS: Ex-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski mocks the story of a girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. OC:…dare you, sir. :18

Fasho Thoughts:

There’s no excuse for what he said. It’s appalling.

This is clearly a very emotional subject.

The Mexican government is trying to get the girl released to her father who is an American citizen.

Also On 100.3: