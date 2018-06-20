CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

FAMILY-SEPARATION POLICY: Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Mocks Girl With Down Syndrome

2 reads
Leave a comment

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is taking a lot of heat after mocking the the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother at the border by saying “Womp womp.”

Lewandowski appeared on Fox News Tuesday night opposite a former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas to discuss the policy of separating children from their parents after illegally crossing the border. Petkanas shared the story he had read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who had been “taken from her mother and put in a cage.” Lewandowski interrupted him with “Womp womp,” which shocked Petkanas. He asked, “Did you say ‘womp, womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother? How dare you.”

Lewandowski was immediately attacked on social media. The View‘s Meghan McCaintweeted, “This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards.” Actress Anna Kendrick’s response was a bit more pointed, tweeting, “Corey Lewandowski, you are a piece of [bleep].” (USA Today)

FOX NEWS: Ex-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski mocks the story of a girl with Down syndrome separated from her mother at the border. OC:…dare you, sir. :18

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There’s no excuse for what he said. It’s appalling.
  • This is clearly a very emotional subject.
  • The Mexican government is trying to get the girl released to her father who is an American citizen.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

campaign , donjuanfasho , down , Ex-Trump , FAMILY-SEPARATION , fasho celebrity news , Girl , Manager , Mocks , policy , Syndrome , With

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading FAMILY-SEPARATION POLICY: Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Mocks Girl With Down Syndrome

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close