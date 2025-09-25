Should the Bengals Take a Swing at Russell Wilson?

With the Giants benching Russell Wilson, speculation naturally shifts to quarterback-needy teams. Cincinnati, dealing with Joe Burrow’s injury and uneven play from Jake Browning, will inevitably be part of the rumor mill. But does a Wilson move actually make sense?

Why It’s Tempting

Proven Experience: Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who’s played in two Super Bowls and won one. For a team with playoff aspirations, he offers a veteran presence that can steady the offense.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who’s played in two Super Bowls and won one. For a team with playoff aspirations, he offers a veteran presence that can steady the offense. Deep-Ball Threat: Even in recent down years, Wilson’s ability to stretch the field vertically would keep defenses honest and create space for playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Even in recent down years, Wilson's ability to stretch the field vertically would keep defenses honest and create space for playmakers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Short-Term Boost: If Burrow's timeline to return is uncertain, Wilson provides a higher floor than Browning and could keep the Bengals in the AFC North race.

The Red Flags

Contract & Cap Hit: Wilson still carries a massive contract. Absorbing his salary—even with the Giants eating part of it—would force Cincinnati to reshuffle their cap strategy.

Wilson still carries a massive contract. Absorbing his salary—even with the Giants eating part of it—would force Cincinnati to reshuffle their cap strategy. Declining Mobility: Part of Wilson’s magic was his ability to extend plays. At 36 and coming off several middling seasons, that elusiveness isn’t what it once was.

Part of Wilson’s magic was his ability to extend plays. At 36 and coming off several middling seasons, that elusiveness isn’t what it once was. Locker Room Dynamics: Burrow is the face of the franchise. Bringing in a former Super Bowl–winning quarterback—even temporarily—could create awkwardness when Burrow is ready to return.

Bottom Line

If the Bengals believe Burrow will be out long-term and they’re in striking distance of the playoffs, a low-cost, short-term trade or rental of Wilson could be worth exploring—but only if the Giants are willing to absorb a significant chunk of his contract.

Right now, the safer play may be to ride it out with Jake Browning while monitoring Burrow’s recovery and keeping draft and cap flexibility intact. Cincinnati’s decision ultimately hinges on the balance between immediate playoff hopes and long-term stability.