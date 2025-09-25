Listen Live
Mariah Carey Readies For New Album

Published on September 25, 2025

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Mariah Carey Returns With 16th Studio Album Here for It All

The undisputed Queen of Christmas is proving she’s more than a holiday icon. This Friday, September 26, Mariah Carey will release her long-awaited 16th studio album, Here for It All—a project that blends vibrant uptempo tracks with the soaring ballads that made her a legend.

A Fresh Sound and Star Collaborators

Carey crafted the album organically, inviting creative partnerships with artists like Anderson .Paak and Daniel Moore. The result is a dynamic, genre-bending collection that feels both current and unmistakably Mariah.

Key Tracks to Watch

  • “Type Dangerous” – The lead single sets the tone with a slick, daring vibe and a fashion-forward video that showcases Carey’s signature glamour.
  • “Mi” & “Play This Song” – Upbeat, feel-good cuts that highlight her knack for catchy hooks and playful energy.
  • “I Won’t Allow It” & “Nothing Is Impossible” – Empowering anthems about resilience and chasing dreams.
  • “Here for It All” – The closing track delivers an emotional, reflective finish, underscoring the album’s central themes of empowerment and self-prioritization.

Carey on the Creative Process

Whether vibing with collaborators or experimenting solo, Mariah let the music lead the way. Each session shaped itself naturally, resulting in a collection that feels both spontaneous and purposeful.

