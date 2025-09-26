Listen Live
Mariah Carey Shares Her Journey of Healing

Mariah Carey Breaks Silence On ‘Difficult’ Album Recording Process

Published on September 26, 2025

Mariah Carey Finds Healing Through Music After Heartbreaking Loss

In August 2024, Mariah Carey faced an unimaginable personal tragedy with the passing of both her mother and her estranged sister. The profound loss deeply affected the music icon, shaping both her life and her creative journey.

While navigating her grief, Mariah poured her emotions into her upcoming album, Here for It All. She revealed that the project became a powerful outlet for processing the pain, describing the music as a reflection of both loss and the healing that follows.

The singer also spoke candidly about her complicated relationship with her late sister, Alison. Mariah admitted to carrying feelings of regret and guilt over their estrangement, acknowledging that their bond had been strained for years.

Despite the heartache, Here for It All stands as a testament to Mariah’s resilience. The album not only captures her personal journey through sorrow but also underscores the power of music to comfort, connect, and ultimately heal.

