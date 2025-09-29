Snoop Dogg Returns As Winter Olympics Commentator

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Snoop Dogg Set to Bring His Signature Flair to the 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage

Snoop Dogg is heading back to the Olympic stage—this time, to the snowy peaks of northern Italy. NBC and Peacock announced that the hip-hop icon will join their coverage of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February, offering his unmistakable style and commentary during the network’s primetime broadcasts.

Known for his laid-back charisma and quick wit, Snoop will journey across **northern Italy—from the fashion capital of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites—**capturing the culture and excitement of the Games through his unique perspective.

“The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families,” Snoop said, sharing his enthusiasm for his return to the Olympic spotlight.

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon highlighted Snoop’s standout presence during the Paris Olympics, noting that his lively energy and candid observations were a fan favorite. “We can’t wait to see what Snoop brings to the Winter Games,” Solomon added.

Snoop’s upcoming Olympic appearance follows recent headlines surrounding his controversial remarks on the “It’s Giving…” podcast about a same-sex couple in Disney’s animated film Lightyear. Despite the buzz, NBC and Peacock are moving forward with the entertainer, betting that his trademark humor and cultural commentary will once again capture viewers’ attention.

With Snoop Dogg mixing his West Coast swagger with the magic of the Winter Games, NBCUniversal’s coverage is shaping up to be as entertaining as it is athletic.