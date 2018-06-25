CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level

0 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of a patient form

Source: Courtney Keating / Getty

Written by Carleen Brown

Maintaining a healthy cholesterol level is an essential part of good health. High levels of cholesterol can lead to fatty deposits on the walls of your arteries. Over time, that build up can cause a narrowing or hardening of your arteries, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. High cholesterol can also lead to Type 2 Diabetes and high blood pressure.

Diet and exercise are two key factors that can help you to maintain a healthy lifestyle overall. There are specific foods you can consume, however, to maintain a good cholesterol level. The American Heart Association recommends 300mg of cholesterol daily, so make informed decisions as you plan your menu.

Oatmeal, oat bran, apples, and pears are among foods that are great sources of fiber and work to reduce the amount of cholesterol that is absorbed into the body. Olive oil is an antioxidant that lowers the level of LDL, the bad form of cholesterol. Avocados, blueberries, tomatoes, and Brussel sprouts are among several fruits and vegetables that contain sterols and stanols. Sterols and stanols are substances that are naturally occurring in plant foods and work to prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. According to the Joslin Diabetes Center, studies have shown that LDL cholesterol levels have been reduced by an average of 6% to 14% in as little as four weeks by eating foods with plant sterols. Healthcare professionals at Harvard Medical School report that adding fish to the menu two or three times a week can lower LDL cholesterol with omega-3 fats.

Exercise is also a proven method to help address cholesterol in your body. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic report that exercising at a moderate physical level can raise your HDL, the good form of cholesterol. Adding high-intensity intervals to your daily workout of 30 minutes can help you to keep your cholesterol level in check. The right combination of diet and exercise will also have significant benefits in other areas of your health as well.

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

The ultimate goal of Universal Healthcare is to improve the overall health of citizens while reducing financial risk. The following countries provide health care to all of their citizens.

Sources:

https://www.everydayhealth.com/high-cholesterol/symptoms/things-you-didnt-know-about-cholesterol/

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/11918-cholesterol-high-cholesterol-diseases

https://www.factretriever.com/cholesterol-facts https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/high-blood-cholesterol/in-depth/reduce-cholesterol/art-20045935

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/high-blood-cholesterol/in-depth/trans-fat/art-20046114

https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/11-foods-that-lower-cholesterol

Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close