CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

High Blood Pressure and Cholesterol – What the Numbers Mean

1 reads
Leave a comment
Doctor squeezing bulb on blood pressure gauge, cropped

Source: PhotoAlto/Ale Ventura / Getty

Written by Jiaya Ingram

About 75 million adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure and cholesterol, and more than half are unaware. Approximately 1,100 people die every day due to causes related to high blood pressure (HBP), and the symptoms are not always apparent. Having pre-hypertension or diabetes only increases your risk of developing HBP, and black men are 50-percent more likely to have those medical conditions. They are also most likely to develop these health ailments and often remain untreated or undiagnosed due to apathy, lack of resources and the challenges that the current healthcare system presents to minority populations.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, here are the numbers that determine whether your blood pressure is in a healthy range. If your blood pressure is less than 120/80 mmHg, it is in a normal range. If your reading is 140/90 mmHg or above, it is too high. If your levels fall within the range of 120/80 to 139/89 mmHg, you may have a condition called pre-hypertension, which means you are at high risk for high blood pressure. You can check your blood pressure regularly with a home monitoring device and by having regular check-ups with your doctor.

It is also important to stay on top of your cholesterol levels. Unchecked, high levels of cholesterol can lead to heart disease and strokes, which claim the lives of approximately 140,000 Americans each year. Healthcare professionals recommend being tested for cholesterol every five years, after the age of 20. Here are the numbers to keep in mind to determine whether your levels are good. Your total cholesterol level should be less than 200(mg/dL). A reading of 200 to 239(mg/dL) is considered borderline high and 240(mg/dL) and up is considered high. The goal for your LDL number, which is your bad cholesterol, should be less than 100(md/dL) and your HDL number, which is your good cholesterol should be 60 (mg/dL) or higher.

Obesity, over-consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and excess sodium intake are all factors that could increase your risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol. So, you must maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to keep your numbers in check.

 

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

Countries With Universal Health Care [PHOTOS]

The ultimate goal of Universal Healthcare is to improve the overall health of citizens while reducing financial risk. The following countries provide health care to all of their citizens.

References

1. https://www.cdc.gov/dhdsp/data_statistics/fact_sheets/fs_bloodpressure.htm

2. https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol/docs/consumered_cholesterol.pdf

3. https://www.webmd.com/cholesterol-management/what-is-cholesterol-test#1

4. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/315900.php

High Blood Pressure and Cholesterol – What the Numbers Mean was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close