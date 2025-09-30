Bengals Struggle Through Historic Back-to-Back Losses

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have hit a rough patch in a way that has fans and analysts sounding the alarm. After suffering back-to-back blowout losses, the team’s struggles aren’t just disappointing—they’re historically poor.

According to Opta Stats, the Bengals have joined a dubious club with their last two performances. In both games, they:

Lost by 25 points or more

Managed fewer than 200 total yards

Were held under 60 rushing yards

Were outrushed by over 100 yards

Allowed three or more sacks

It’s a staggering collection of low marks that speaks to struggles on both sides of the ball. The offense has been unable to establish rhythm or balance, while the defense has been overpowered in the trenches.

For a team that entered the season with playoff expectations, this stretch has raised serious questions. Can the Bengals regroup and reestablish themselves as contenders, or are these losses a sign of deeper issues that will linger throughout the year?

One thing is clear: if Cincinnati hopes to turn things around, they’ll need to address their shortcomings quickly—before the season slips away.