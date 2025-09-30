Listen Live
Bengals Struggle Through Historic Back-To-Back Losses

Published on September 30, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have hit a rough patch in a way that has fans and analysts sounding the alarm. After suffering back-to-back blowout losses, the team’s struggles aren’t just disappointing—they’re historically poor.

According to Opta Stats, the Bengals have joined a dubious club with their last two performances. In both games, they:

  • Lost by 25 points or more
  • Managed fewer than 200 total yards
  • Were held under 60 rushing yards
  • Were outrushed by over 100 yards
  • Allowed three or more sacks

It’s a staggering collection of low marks that speaks to struggles on both sides of the ball. The offense has been unable to establish rhythm or balance, while the defense has been overpowered in the trenches.

For a team that entered the season with playoff expectations, this stretch has raised serious questions. Can the Bengals regroup and reestablish themselves as contenders, or are these losses a sign of deeper issues that will linger throughout the year?

One thing is clear: if Cincinnati hopes to turn things around, they’ll need to address their shortcomings quickly—before the season slips away.

