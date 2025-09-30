Listen Live
Entertainment

The Simpsons 2 Officially in the Works, Set for Summer 2027

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
"The Simpsons" Holiday Special World Premiere Screening For Disney+'s "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" - Red Carpet
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The Simpsons 2 Officially in the Works, Set for Summer 2027

After years of speculation, The Simpsons family is officially headed back to the big screen. Disney’s 20th Century Studios has confirmed that The Simpsons 2 is in development and will release in theaters on July 23, 2027.

While plot details remain under wraps, Disney and 20th Century teased fans with a first-look poster on Instagram. The artwork features the franchise’s iconic pink sprinkled donut, along with the tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The new film takes over the release date of an untitled Marvel project that was quietly removed from the studio’s calendar, signaling that The Simpsons 2 will be a major summer tentpole for Disney.

The original Simpsons Movie, released in 2007, was both a critical and box office success, grossing over $536 million worldwide. With the show still holding the title of the longest-running scripted primetime series in TV history, excitement is already building for the family’s long-awaited return to theaters.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for story details, but one thing’s for sure: Springfield’s most famous family isn’t done entertaining the world just yet.

Source: Variety

Related Tags

Disney Getty Marvel

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL TACOS AND TEQUILA WW
Contests

Win Tickets to Tacos and Tequila Festival!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

News

FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close