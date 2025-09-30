Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The Simpsons 2 Officially in the Works, Set for Summer 2027

After years of speculation, The Simpsons family is officially headed back to the big screen. Disney’s 20th Century Studios has confirmed that The Simpsons 2 is in development and will release in theaters on July 23, 2027.

While plot details remain under wraps, Disney and 20th Century teased fans with a first-look poster on Instagram. The artwork features the franchise’s iconic pink sprinkled donut, along with the tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The new film takes over the release date of an untitled Marvel project that was quietly removed from the studio’s calendar, signaling that The Simpsons 2 will be a major summer tentpole for Disney.

The original Simpsons Movie, released in 2007, was both a critical and box office success, grossing over $536 million worldwide. With the show still holding the title of the longest-running scripted primetime series in TV history, excitement is already building for the family’s long-awaited return to theaters.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for story details, but one thing’s for sure: Springfield’s most famous family isn’t done entertaining the world just yet.

Source: Variety