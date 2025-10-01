Listen Live
Bengals Eye Veteran Quarterbacks As Jake Browning Struggles

Published on October 1, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati Bengals Fans Rally
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Bengals Eye Veteran Quarterbacks as Jake Browning Struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals may be exploring options at quarterback after back-to-back poor performances from current starter Jake Browning, who has struggled since stepping in for the injured Joe Burrow.

According to reports, the Bengals are weighing whether to bring in a veteran signal caller to stabilize the offense. Potential targets include Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Gardner Minshew — all experienced quarterbacks who could provide leadership and consistency under center.

Frustrations have already surfaced within the locker room, with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase voicing displeasure about the team’s direction. The Bengals now face a pivotal moment in their season, as their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions may determine whether they can turn things around or continue to slide further out of playoff contention.

