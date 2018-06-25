CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards.

The 2018 BET Awards are officially upon us and judging from the showing already demonstrated throughout the week for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, the stars are in abundance for the Jamie Foxx-hosted ceremony.Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anita Baker

BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes

James Shaw Jr. 

Anthony Borges

Naomi Wadler

Shaun King

Mamoudou Gassama

Justin Blackman

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B— “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce — “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee — “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna — “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake— “Walk It Talk It”

BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close