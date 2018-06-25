BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

The 2018 BET Awards are officially upon us and judging from the showing already demonstrated throughout the week for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, the stars are in abundance for the Jamie Foxx-hosted ceremony.Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker
BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes
James Shaw Jr.
Anthony Borges
Naomi Wadler
Shaun King
Mamoudou Gassama
Justin Blackman
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B— “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce — “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee — “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna — “LOYALTY.”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake— “Walk It Talk It”
