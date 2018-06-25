CLOSE
Permit Patty Might Be Going To The Slammer For Being A Drug Dealer

This is what happens when you don't mind your business.

Alison Ettel has gone viral under the name #PermitPatty and now her life has been exposed— which might cost her some time behind bars.

In case you missed it, Ettel, a white woman from San Francisco, called the police over the weekend on an 8-year-old girl for “illegally” selling water. The child’s mother recorded Ettel, see below:

According to The Huffington Post, Ettel spoke to The Huffington Post and said there was “no racial component to it” and she only “pretended” to call the police. She also babbled, “They were screaming about what they were selling. It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming. I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped.”

Well, she is really going to snap now after it was discovered that she runs a business which sells weed for pets. However, journalist Shaun King is reporting via Twitter, “A former employee of Alison Ettel (#PermitPatty) told me that Ettel sold over $1 million worth of cannabis products without the proper permit. They often joked about being illegal drug dealers.”

He also wrote on Twitter, “Her products were designed for pets, but were knowingly used for human consumption. Both operations required proper permitting in the State of California, and Alison Ettel made a fortune without the permits anyway.”

See below:

Well,  sounds like some folks need to call 911 on Permit Patty. If the accusations are true, she could face six months or more in jail.

Permit Patty Might Be Going To The Slammer For Being A Drug Dealer was originally published on newsone.com

