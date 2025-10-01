Listen Live
Entertainment

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Mary J Blige In Concert - Toronto, ON
Source: Mathew Tsang / Getty

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”

R&B superstar Ne-Yo had to shut down more than just his setlist this past weekend.

While performing his 2007 classic “Because of You” in Kobe, Japan, the three-time GRAMMY winner was interrupted by a fan who jumped onstage uninvited.

The intruder strutted across the stage and turned toward the crowd before Ne-Yo forcefully shoved him in the face and neck area.

Security rushed in as the singer kept control of the moment — and made sure the show went on.

After the incident, Ne-Yo took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight for anyone considering a stage crash.

“This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the [mess] out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The clip of the shove has been circulating online, with fans both shocked and praising Ne-Yo for protecting his space.

His publicist has declined to comment further.

RELATED: Ne-Yo Gets Real With Karen Vaughn: Music, Independence, and Making an Impact

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

WOSL TACOS AND TEQUILA WW
Contests

Win Tickets to Tacos and Tequila Festival!

News

FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close