Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man”

Fallon regrets his "humanizing" of Trump from 2 years ago

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Source: Handout / Getty

It was nearly two years ago that a lot of people turned on Jimmy Fallon after an episode of The Tonight Show that many viewed as the normalization of a monster. Last week, Fallon revealed in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Season” that the 2016 gag where he rubbed Donald Trump‘s hair and the following media backlash changed his life.

It looks like Trump caught wind of the news that Fallon wasn’t happy about his disowning of the incident, and of course, he had to tweet about it. He went off on the late night host demanding he, “be a man” about the situation, even though he took so much heat.

Jimmy Fallon is known to be non-confrontational to a fault–which is what got him in the “humanizing” incident in the first place–so many didn’t even expect him to reply, but he did so perfectly.

In response to being told to be a man, Fallon announced that he would be making a donation to RAICES in Donald Trump’s name. The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services is an advocacy group that has been at forefront of the fight to reunite detained undocumented immigrant families in the wake of Trump’s zero tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jimmy might not have won back all of the viewers he upset back in 2016, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Continue reading Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump's Tweet Telling Him To "Be A Man"

