Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

Dodgers Eliminate Reds in Wild Card Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Cincinnati Reds’ postseason hopes in decisive fashion, sweeping the National League Wild Card Series with two commanding wins. Each victory came by at least four runs, underscoring the Dodgers’ dominance on both the mound and at the plate.

In Game 2, the Reds briefly held a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Dodgers quickly responded, showcasing their offensive depth and pitching power. Cincinnati’s struggles with runners in scoring position proved costly once again. Their season was encapsulated in the sixth inning, when the Reds failed to score with the bases loaded in a pivotal moment.

Despite a solid outing from pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Reds fell 8-4 in the final game, closing the door on their postseason run. With the season over, the franchise now turns its attention to offseason decisions and how to build on flashes of potential heading into next year.