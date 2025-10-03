Spirit.Ed: Angel’s Envy Unveils New 10 Cask Strength Expression To The Masses

Angel’s Envy, founded by Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, is an award-winning whiskey brand known for both its bourbon and rye releases, along with its secondary finishing technique. For the first time, Angel’s Envy is unveiling its first whiskey with an age statement, the 10 Year Cask Strength.

To level with readers, I’ve had a lot of Angel’s Envy over the years, and I’m particularly fond of the brand’s signature bourbon, which is finished in barrels that held port wine, and its rye whiskey, finished in Caribbean rum casks. However, I’m excited to share the news of the company’s newest limited-release whiskey, 10 Cask Strength.

The company’s founders, Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, intended to open Angel’s Envy in October 2010. However, the whiskey didn’t quite meet Mr. Henderson’s master distiller standards, so it was put on hold until a year later.

With that in mind, the new 10 Cask Strength honors what the Hendersons intended by bringing a bold, age-stated whiskey to the masses. This expression clocks in at a beefy 122.6 proof and finished in ex-port wine barrels, meant for savoring over a big ice cube or with several drops of cool water in one’s Glencairn.

“Angel’s Envy 10 Cask Strength represents more than just a decade of aging — it embodies the dedication, precision, and passion that our team pours into every bottle,” shares Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel’s Envy. “I’m incredibly proud of how this expression pushes the boundaries of what we’ve achieved with our cask releases, using a deft touch to balance a refined port character at a bold cask strength. It’s a milestone that reflects both our journey and the artistry that goes into every step of crafting a whiskey worth savoring.”

With just 24,480 bottles available nationwide at an MSRP of $249.99, this will be a coveted collector’s item among whiskey fans.

Angel’s Envy 10 Cask Strength will be released nationwide on October 10. Learn more here.

