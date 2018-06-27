FashoCares Pray For Joe Jackson!

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, is reportedly near death and the family is said to be with him at the hospital.

TMZ reports that the father of Michael and Janet is losing his battle with cancer and living out his final days at a hospital. One source close to the family said the end could be just days away. The family has not issued a statement on his health.

On Sunday, a tweet sent from the 89-year-old’s account read, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.” His granddaughter, Paris Jackson, responded on Twitter saying, “This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

Also On 100.3: