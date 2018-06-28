CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

TIFFANY HADDISH: Drake Stood Me Up

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tiffany Haddish says Drake stood her up for a dinner date.

Haddish dished on her love life to her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith on Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. The comic actress says she’d like to date but doesn’t have time. She admits to making an exception for Drizzy and clearing her schedule, but it backfired.

The two texted about work, which then shifted into dinner plans. Haddish rushed around to get ready, getting her “mustache and armpits waxed.” But when it came time for the 6 p.m. dinner date, she asked him, “What time are you heading out? Are you sending a car… Where are we going?” That’s when Aubrey admitted he’d spaced out, texting back, “Oh man, my bad, Family emergency. I’m in Canada right now.”

Haddish adds that she missed out on real money. “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do. But all right.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Most 30-somethings are secretly thrilled when plans are cancelled last minute.
  • “She ready!”
  • Maybe he’ll find a way to make it up to her now that the story is out there.
  • He should send her that $100,000 she missed out on if he plans on asking her out again. Or maybe she should just send him an invoice.
  • There’s nothing worse than rushing around to get ready and having your plans cancelled.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , drake , fasho celebrity news , me , Stood , Tiffany Haddish , up

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading TIFFANY HADDISH: Drake Stood Me Up

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close