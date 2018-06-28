TIFFANY HADDISH: Drake Stood Me Up

Tiffany Haddish says Drake stood her up for a dinner date.

Haddish dished on her love life to her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith on Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. The comic actress says she’d like to date but doesn’t have time. She admits to making an exception for Drizzy and clearing her schedule, but it backfired.

The two texted about work, which then shifted into dinner plans. Haddish rushed around to get ready, getting her “mustache and armpits waxed.” But when it came time for the 6 p.m. dinner date, she asked him, “What time are you heading out? Are you sending a car… Where are we going?” That’s when Aubrey admitted he’d spaced out, texting back, “Oh man, my bad, Family emergency. I’m in Canada right now.”

Haddish adds that she missed out on real money. “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do. But all right.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Most 30-somethings are secretly thrilled when plans are cancelled last minute.

“She ready!”

Maybe he’ll find a way to make it up to her now that the story is out there.

He should send her that $100,000 she missed out on if he plans on asking her out again. Or maybe she should just send him an invoice.

There’s nothing worse than rushing around to get ready and having your plans cancelled.

