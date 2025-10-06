Listen Live
David Montgomery Returns Back To Cincinnati

Published on October 6, 2025

Detroit Lions v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Kiki Montgomery Shows Love and Support as Brother David Leads Lions to Victory

It was a proud family moment in Detroit this weekend as Kiki Montgomery, sister of Lions running back David Montgomery, was in the building to witness the Detroit Lions’ 37–24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kiki cheered on her brother — a Mount Healthy High School alum — as he helped power the Lions’ offense, continuing to prove why he’s one of the most reliable backs in the league. The energy in the stadium was electric, and having family in the stands made the victory even sweeter for David.

From his Mount Healthy roots to NFL greatness, the Montgomery family’s support runs deep. And for Kiki, seeing her brother shine on the field is just another reason for her to say “Go Lions!”

