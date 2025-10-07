Listen Live
Sports

Bengals Trade For Joe Flacco Amid Joe Burrow Injury Concerns

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Bengals Trade for Joe Flacco Amid Joe Burrow Injury Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals are making moves to stabilize their quarterback situation. The team has officially acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Flacco, who started the first four games of the season for the Browns, brings championship experience and veteran leadership to a Bengals squad in need of depth under center. With Joe Burrow sidelined due to a lingering toe injury and Jake Browning struggling to find consistency, the Bengals needed a reliable arm to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, over in Cleveland, rookie Dillon Gabriel has taken over the starting role, with Shedeur Sanders moving up to backup quarterback.

As Cincinnati looks to regain its footing in the AFC, the addition of Joe Flacco could be the steady presence needed to keep the offense on track until Burrow returns.

Related Tags

Bengals Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Joe Burrow Set For Surgery, Will Miss Eleven Games

Entertainment

Cardi B Admits She Was Too Depressed to Record After Offset Breakup

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close