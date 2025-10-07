Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Bengals Trade for Joe Flacco Amid Joe Burrow Injury Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals are making moves to stabilize their quarterback situation. The team has officially acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Flacco, who started the first four games of the season for the Browns, brings championship experience and veteran leadership to a Bengals squad in need of depth under center. With Joe Burrow sidelined due to a lingering toe injury and Jake Browning struggling to find consistency, the Bengals needed a reliable arm to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, over in Cleveland, rookie Dillon Gabriel has taken over the starting role, with Shedeur Sanders moving up to backup quarterback.

As Cincinnati looks to regain its footing in the AFC, the addition of Joe Flacco could be the steady presence needed to keep the offense on track until Burrow returns.