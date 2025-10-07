Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

In today’s episode of Booooooy, That Lady Is TIRED Of You MAGA Mofos, former Vice President Kamala Harris got real and real profane while speaking about the current state of affairs in America as it is being run (into the ground) by President Donald Trump and his administration of underqualified, leg-humping loyalists.

Throughout Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, you never really saw her cut loose on Trump and her other political opponents. Not really, anyway. Sure, Harris did her share of anti-Trump mudslinging to combat the tidal wave of mud that got flung her way by Trump — who spent far more time harping on her racial identity than she ever did — and others, who kept insisting she was a “DEI candidate” despite her extensive resume, which includes multiple elected positions that cannot be awarded to a person via any diversity, equity and inclusion program. However, Harris kept it relatively polite and classy when firing back at them.

That all changed during her recent appearance at the fourth annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, where she had a blunt message for the people regarding this administration of dimwitted authoritarians.

“These motherf–kers are crazy!”

The star-studded, one-day summit — which featured celebrities and public figures like Don Cheadle, Lisa Joy, Sara Gilbert, W. Kamau Bell, Napheesa Collier, Terry Crews and producers Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone—took place Monday at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, and was meant to feature “candid conversations designed to challenge beliefs, expand perspectives and influence onscreen stories,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, a media partner for the event.

“Today’s event was purposely designed to push you, to stretch you, and to grow,” Savone said during the summit. “Because even in Hollywood, especially in Hollywood, we can fall into the trap of hearing only the perspectives that are closest to us — and when we do, our stories suffer.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that it was “a day of conversations that spanned politics, social media, journalism, education, food, climate change, AI and toxic masculinity,” but due to all the chaos the current federal administration has brought on the nation it laughably claims to be making great again, politics pretty much dominated the discussion. And that’s where Harris comes in.

Harris, who is promoting her book 107 Days, began by speaking on how she felt the night she learned she had lost the 2024 presidential race to the guy who literally tried to upend democracy in order to steal the last election in 2020.

“I couldn’t articulate anything else,” she said. “I kept saying over and over again, ‘My God, my God.’ I had never felt that level of pain and grief except when my mother died, and it was grieving for the country. I knew what was going to happen.”

Then came her message for all of the creatives, athletes, and academics in the room.

“We are living history right now, and you all as storytellers are living this,” she said. “You’re not passive observers, you’re living it and I would ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling, give those emotions, gift that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for; it gets back to my point about helping people, just put a label on it, even if it doesn’t change the circumstance. Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these motherf—–s are crazy.”

And there’s your mic drop, ladies and gentlemen.

Harris’ refusal to mince words was met with rousing applause and laughter from the audience, who were probably not used to her letting the F-bombs fly the way she did. But y’all know that politicians, especially Black politicians, are expected to adhere to a level of respectability politics that increases 10-fold when applied to Black women. Harris couldn’t let her hair too far down when she was trying to lead the nation out of Project 2025-ville, but she’s not running for any office now.

“I call this ‘the Freedom Tour,’” Harris said.

Well, gon’ head and be free, sis. Keep telling these motherf–kers how you really feel. We’re here for it.

