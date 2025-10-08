The Untold Story Of Mariah And Whitney’s First Meeting

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Mariah Carey Sets the Record Straight on Whitney Houston and Jennifer Lopez Rumors

Mariah Carey is clearing the air about two of the most talked-about topics in her career — her alleged rivalry with Whitney Houston and her infamous “I don’t know her” comment about Jennifer Lopez.

In a recent interview, Carey explained that the rumored feud between her and Whitney Houston was largely fueled by outside voices. Despite the media’s portrayal of competition, the two icons actually got along well — especially when they collaborated on their Grammy-winning duet, “When You Believe.”

Mariah also revisited her viral remark about Jennifer Lopez, explaining that she was simply being honest at the time and didn’t expect the comment to turn into such a cultural moment.

Carey’s reflections remind fans that sometimes, the drama we see between artists isn’t always what it seems.