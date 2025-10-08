Listen Live
Entertainment

The Untold Story Of Mariah And Whitney’s First Meeting

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
OSCARS-HOUSTON-CAREY
Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Mariah Carey Sets the Record Straight on Whitney Houston and Jennifer Lopez Rumors

Mariah Carey is clearing the air about two of the most talked-about topics in her career — her alleged rivalry with Whitney Houston and her infamous “I don’t know her” comment about Jennifer Lopez.

In a recent interview, Carey explained that the rumored feud between her and Whitney Houston was largely fueled by outside voices. Despite the media’s portrayal of competition, the two icons actually got along well — especially when they collaborated on their Grammy-winning duet, “When You Believe.”

Mariah also revisited her viral remark about Jennifer Lopez, explaining that she was simply being honest at the time and didn’t expect the comment to turn into such a cultural moment.

Carey’s reflections remind fans that sometimes, the drama we see between artists isn’t always what it seems.

Related Tags

Carey Getty Jennifer Lopez Mariah

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

Columbus Police cruisers round the Ohio Statehouse interact...
Local

Franklin Police Use StarChase Technology to Track Fleeing Suspects

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close