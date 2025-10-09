Listen Live
Wendy Williams Opens Up About Life Under Guardianship

Published on October 9, 2025

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Life Under Guardianship

Wendy Williams is speaking out about the struggles of living under court-appointed guardianship — describing the experience as feeling trapped and restricted.

She questions why she’s confined, emphasizing the gap between how capable she feels and the reality imposed by her guardianship.

Despite limited access to the outside world, Wendy has found small freedoms, like using an iPad to reconnect with her career and identity, dining out, and attending church.

Through it all, she remains confident and resilient, refusing to shrink under the weight of her circumstances and continuing to advocate for herself.

📸 Source: RollingOut.com

