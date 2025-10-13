Alicia Keys Celebrates 20 Years of Iconic ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Alicia Keys Celebrates 20 Years of ‘MTV Unplugged’ with Special Broadcast and Vinyl Release

MTV is honoring a major R&B milestone — the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys’ iconic MTV Unplugged performance. The network plans to rebroadcast the unforgettable concert through October 12th, 2025, giving fans a chance to relive one of the most powerful live sets of the 2000s.

Originally released in 2005, Alicia Keys: MTV Unplugged made history as the first album by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album and featured soul-stirring performances, including the fan-favorite track “Unbreakable.”

To mark the milestone, AK Worldwide and Legacy Recordings have teamed up for a deluxe 2-LP black vinyl edition of MTV Unplugged, allowing fans to experience the warmth and intimacy of Keys’ live performance all over again.

Recently, Alicia also brought the spirit of Unplugged back to the stage with a special Encore Series at Broadway’s Shubert Theater, performing timeless hits and celebrating the connection between her music and fans who’ve been with her for two decades.

Two decades later, MTV Unplugged still stands as a masterclass in musicianship, soul, and authenticity — a true testament to why Alicia Keys remains one of R&B’s brightest lights.