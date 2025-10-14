Listen Live
Will Smith Reflects On Willow’s Bold “Whip My Hair” Moment

Published on October 14, 2025

will smith emancipation
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Stewart Cook for Apple TV+

Will Smith Reflects on Willow’s Bold “Whip My Hair” Moment

Will Smith recently opened up about a powerful parenting moment involving his daughter, Willow Smith, during the height of her “Whip My Hair” fame. In an interview for Number One On The Call Sheet, Will recalled how Willow expressed her desire to end the tour early, despite commitments made to Jay-Z.

Feeling unheard and overwhelmed, Willow took matters into her own hands — literally. The next morning, she shaved her head, signaling that she was done.

Will described the moment as “magical,” realizing it was more than just a haircut — it was his daughter reclaiming her power at a young age.

Willow has since reflected on that time, sharing that she felt “powerless” and “without control” as a child star. Her bold act became a turning point, showing the world that sometimes breaking away is the first step toward true freedom.

