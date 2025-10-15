Cincinnati's New Center for Mental Health Support
New Hamilton County Crisis Center Opens in Avondale to Support Mental Health and Recovery
The Talbert House has officially opened the Hamilton County Crisis Center in Avondale — a much-needed resource dedicated to helping individuals facing mental health crises and addiction challenges. The new facility offers a safe, supportive environment where residents can receive immediate care without the barriers often found in traditional emergency settings.
Designed to serve approximately 1,500 people each year, the center provides a vital alternative for local police and fire departments, giving them a place to bring individuals in crisis instead of jail or the ER. With 24/7 accessibility, the facility focuses on both mental health treatment and substance recovery, offering comprehensive services that include primary health care, a triage area for addiction recovery, and an onsite pharmacy.
Funded in part by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office, this initiative marks a major step forward in Hamilton County’s commitment to addressing mental health and substance use issues head-on. By expanding access to compassionate, round-the-clock care, the new Crisis Center is expected to save lives and strengthen the safety net for residents most in need.
The opening of this center underscores a growing movement in the region to prioritize mental health awareness, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that no one has to face a crisis alone.