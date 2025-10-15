Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

New Hamilton County Crisis Center Opens in Avondale to Support Mental Health and Recovery

The Talbert House has officially opened the Hamilton County Crisis Center in Avondale — a much-needed resource dedicated to helping individuals facing mental health crises and addiction challenges. The new facility offers a safe, supportive environment where residents can receive immediate care without the barriers often found in traditional emergency settings.

Designed to serve approximately 1,500 people each year, the center provides a vital alternative for local police and fire departments, giving them a place to bring individuals in crisis instead of jail or the ER. With 24/7 accessibility, the facility focuses on both mental health treatment and substance recovery, offering comprehensive services that include primary health care, a triage area for addiction recovery, and an onsite pharmacy.

Funded in part by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office, this initiative marks a major step forward in Hamilton County’s commitment to addressing mental health and substance use issues head-on. By expanding access to compassionate, round-the-clock care, the new Crisis Center is expected to save lives and strengthen the safety net for residents most in need.

The opening of this center underscores a growing movement in the region to prioritize mental health awareness, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that no one has to face a crisis alone.