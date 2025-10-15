Listen Live
Local

Cincinnati's New Center for Mental Health Support

Hamilton County Crisis Center Opens In Avondale To Support Mental Health

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati en alerta por tormentas severas
Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

New Hamilton County Crisis Center Opens in Avondale to Support Mental Health and Recovery

The Talbert House has officially opened the Hamilton County Crisis Center in Avondale — a much-needed resource dedicated to helping individuals facing mental health crises and addiction challenges. The new facility offers a safe, supportive environment where residents can receive immediate care without the barriers often found in traditional emergency settings.

Designed to serve approximately 1,500 people each year, the center provides a vital alternative for local police and fire departments, giving them a place to bring individuals in crisis instead of jail or the ER. With 24/7 accessibility, the facility focuses on both mental health treatment and substance recovery, offering comprehensive services that include primary health care, a triage area for addiction recovery, and an onsite pharmacy.

Funded in part by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office, this initiative marks a major step forward in Hamilton County’s commitment to addressing mental health and substance use issues head-on. By expanding access to compassionate, round-the-clock care, the new Crisis Center is expected to save lives and strengthen the safety net for residents most in need.

The opening of this center underscores a growing movement in the region to prioritize mental health awareness, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that no one has to face a crisis alone.

Related Tags

Avondale cincinnati hamilton county Mike DeWine

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

NFL: SEP 07 Bengals at Browns
Sports

Bengals Eye Veteran Quarterbacks As Jake Browning Struggles

Entertainment

Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close