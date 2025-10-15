Listen Live
Entertainment

Now That’s TV Turns Up the Heat with New Dating Series “The Hook Up”

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Hopeful daters on Hook UP
Source: OneShot Photos Shutterstock / Donovan PR

Love just got a lot more unpredictable. The streaming platform Now That’s TV has launched its latest reality dating experiment, The Hook Up — a sizzling new unscripted series that debuted over Columbus Day weekend and promises to rewrite the rules of modern romance.

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of MiamiThe Hook Up gathers 20 singles from across the country who are done playing by traditional dating norms. Instead, they dive headfirst into a world where connections are tested, emotions run wild, and the boundaries of love and loyalty are constantly in question.

“This isn’t your typical dating show,” says Teleau Belton, CEO of Now That’s TV. “We wanted to create something that feels real — where love is unpredictable, messy, and deeply human. The Hook Up is about chemistry, conflict, and the courage to be vulnerable.”

cross multiple episodes, viewers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster — from flirty first encounters to fiery clashes and heartfelt confessions. With high-stakes challenges, intimate dates, and unexpected twists, the show blends the raw authenticity of real-life connections with the unfiltered drama that fans of the genre crave.

As secrets spill and temptations rise, The Hook Up proves that love in 2025 is anything but simple. Expect passion, heartbreak, and plenty of moments that will keep audiences talking long after the credits roll.

The series is now streaming exclusively on NowThatsTV Plus.

About Now That’s TV
Now That’s TV is a Black owned independent multimedia network producing original unscripted and entertainment content, including hit reality series like Dejavu Miamiand The Academy. Available through its dedicated app, the network is fast becoming a destination for influencers, creators, and filmmakers redefining reality TV.

Jazmyn Summers 2024 Headshot
Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers.   You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz .  Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram. 

Now That’s TV Turns Up the Heat with New Dating Series “The Hook Up”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

NFL: SEP 07 Bengals at Browns
Sports

Bengals Eye Veteran Quarterbacks As Jake Browning Struggles

Entertainment

Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close