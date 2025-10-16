5 Things the Bengals Must Do to Beat the Steelers

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Bengals face a crucial matchup against the AFC North–leading Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to snap their winless streak since Joe Burrow’s injury. To pull off the upset and reignite their playoff hopes, Cincinnati must play smart, disciplined, and complete football. Here are five key things the Bengals must do to take down their rival:

1. Start Fast and Stay Aggressive

Slow starts have plagued the Bengals all season. Against a physical Steelers defense, falling behind early could be deadly. Joe Flacco and the offense need to come out with urgency—mixing short passes, quick runs, and tempo—to keep Pittsburgh off balance and set the tone early.

2. Protect Joe Flacco

The Steelers’ pass rush, led by T.J. Watt, is relentless. If the Bengals want any shot at controlling the game, the offensive line must give Flacco time to operate. Using extra blockers and quick-release plays will be key to neutralizing the rush and keeping the veteran quarterback upright.

3. Win the Turnover Battle

Games between these two teams are often decided by mistakes. The Bengals can’t afford to give the Steelers extra possessions. Protecting the football and forcing takeaways—especially through the playmaking of rookies like Barrett Carter and Shemar Stewart—could swing momentum in their favor.

4. Capitalize in the Red Zone

Field goals won’t cut it against a team that thrives on physicality and efficiency. The Bengals must finish drives with touchdowns. Smart play-calling and trusting big targets like Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in tight spaces will be crucial to converting opportunities into points.

5. Stay Consistent on Both Sides of the Ball

The Bengals can’t afford the roller-coaster performances that have defined parts of their season. Consistency in tackling, coverage, and execution—especially in the second half—will determine if they can close out the Steelers.

If Cincinnati can execute these five things, they’ll give themselves a real shot at beating Pittsburgh and reigniting their season. It’s time for the Bengals to prove that even without Joe Burrow, they can still roar in the AFC North.