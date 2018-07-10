CLOSE
TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK: Brett Kavanaugh Gets The Nod

Donald Trump named Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, as his pick for a new Supreme Court Justice Monday evening in a nationally televised press conference.

Trump wants the 53-year-old Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who recently announced his retirement. Shortly after announcing his pick, Trump said, “Judge Kavanaugh has impeccable credentials. Throughout legal circles, he is considered a true judge’s judge.”

Kavanaugh, an ideological conservative, may face a rough confirmation process, since Democrats fear that Trump’s pick could join the other conservatives on the Supreme Court and eventually overturn the landmark Roe versus Wade decision.

Kavanaugh will need a majority of 51 votes to be confirmed.

This is Trump’s second nomination to the Supreme Court. Last year he nominated Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed and replaced the late Justice Antonin Scalia. (CNBC)

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Even though he’s a conservative, anti-abortion groups reportedly lobbied against Kavanaugh.
  • Kavanaugh was appointed to his last post in 2006, during the George W. Bush administration.
  • Back in 2006, Democrats criticized Kavanaugh’s record.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

