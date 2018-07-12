STORMY DANIELS: Arrested At Ohio Strip Club

The customer who Daniels allegedly touched was an undercover police officer. Daniels posted a $6000 bond and was released earlier this morning. (TMZ)

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday night at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was performing at a club called Sirens when she allegedly allowed a customer to touch her while on stage. Police rushed in and arrested her for violating an Ohio law which prohibits the touching of a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, argues that the arrest is politically motivated. He tweeted overnight, “Just rcvd word that my client Stormy Daniels was arrested in Columbus, Ohio while performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.” (USA Today)

