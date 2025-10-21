Listen Live
Popular Halloween Candy For 2025

Published on October 21, 2025

Colorful Halloween decorations, crafts and candy in a pumpkin-shaped mug on a table. Halloween
Source: Victoria Popova / Getty

As Halloween approaches, Boredpanda has highlighted some of the most popular candies of 2025 — and the lineup proves that nostalgia, innovation, and viral trends are driving what trick-or-treaters crave this year.

Leading the throwback charge are Lemonhead candies, which are making a major comeback. Fueled by a wave of nostalgia, these tart yellow classics have become a Halloween staple once again, reminding candy lovers of simpler times.

Over on TikTok, the buzz is all about Reese’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Cups. The sweet-and-salty twist on the iconic Reese’s formula has exploded in popularity thanks to viral taste tests and unboxing videos, setting them up to be one of this year’s most sought-after Halloween treats.

For Gen Z, it’s all about the sour rush. Sour Patch Kids continue to dominate with their punchy sour start and fruity finish, solidifying their spot as a top-tier candy choice for trick-or-treat bags everywhere.

Despite chatter around shrinkflation, Snickers remains an unshakable Halloween classic. The blend of nougat, caramel, peanuts, and chocolate continues to satisfy candy fans who value rich, familiar flavors.

Rounding out the list is Skittles POP’d, a puffed-up, crunchy version of the fruity favorite. After rave reviews and viral unboxings, this twist on a classic offers an entirely new texture that candy fans can’t get enough of.

From old-school favorites to TikTok sensations, Halloween 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most flavorful and fun candy seasons yet.

