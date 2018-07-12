CLOSE
Everything You Need To Know About Prediabetes

More than 80 million Americans are prediabetic and don’t even know it. Researchers with the Mayo Clinic state prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It is a cause for concern because it is could be considered the beginning of long-term damage to your blood vessels, kidneys and heart.

Prediabetes can be diagnosed in adults and children but is often considered a risk factor of type 2 diabetes in adults. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk factors for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are similar. They can both occur if you are 45 or over, overweight, have an immediate family member with type 2 diabetes, work out less than three times a week, or have had gestational diabetes during pregnancy. The risk is also higher for African Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, American Indians, and Alaska Natives.

Healthcare professionals agree there are generally no symptoms of prediabetes, however, if you have been diagnosed with the condition there are signs that you may have moved from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, they include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes and are experiencing these symptoms, you should visit your doctor to discuss your health and your options.

Healthcare professionals say a simple blood test can determine whether you are prediabetic. Additionally, adding nutritious foods to your diet, making exercise a part of your daily routine and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and weight can not only lower your blood sugar level but also, it can lower your risk of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. So, make plans to talk to your healthcare professional today.

Everything You Need To Know About Prediabetes was originally published on majicatl.com

