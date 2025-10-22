Ice Cube Bites Back At Critic Of New Song ‘Act My Age’

Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival

Ice Cube Fires Back at Critics and Champions Growth in Hip-Hop with “Act My Age”

Ice Cube isn’t here for the negativity — or the age shaming. The legendary rapper recently clapped back at a critic of his new song “Act My Age,” telling them to “get a sense of humor and stay out of [his] business.” The response perfectly reflects Cube’s no-nonsense attitude and his long-standing commitment to keeping it real, both in life and in music.

The new track, “Act My Age,” takes direct aim at the idea that rap is only for the young. Instead, Cube uses the song to encourage older rappers to keep pushing forward and to “save the music” rather than step aside. It’s a message of longevity, pride, and perseverance from an artist who’s never been afraid to go against the grain.

The song is part of Cube’s upcoming album “Man Up,” a project centered on accountability, resilience, and speaking truth to power. Cube has described the album as a call to action — a reminder for men, and especially Black men, to lead with strength and integrity in a time when those values are often tested.

In a previous interview with Billboard, Cube explained the inspiration behind Man Up, saying he wanted to address “real problems” and “remind men to speak up and take the lead in challenging situations.”

Through “Act My Age,” Ice Cube proves that experience, wisdom, and authenticity still have a powerful place in hip-hop — and that sometimes, the best way to respond to criticism is with confidence, humor, and another hit record.