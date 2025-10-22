Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice Cube Bites Back At Critic Of New Song ‘Act My Age’

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Ice Cube
Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival

Ice Cube Fires Back at Critics and Champions Growth in Hip-Hop with “Act My Age”

Ice Cube isn’t here for the negativity — or the age shaming. The legendary rapper recently clapped back at a critic of his new song “Act My Age,” telling them to “get a sense of humor and stay out of [his] business.” The response perfectly reflects Cube’s no-nonsense attitude and his long-standing commitment to keeping it real, both in life and in music.

The new track, “Act My Age,” takes direct aim at the idea that rap is only for the young. Instead, Cube uses the song to encourage older rappers to keep pushing forward and to “save the music” rather than step aside. It’s a message of longevity, pride, and perseverance from an artist who’s never been afraid to go against the grain.

The song is part of Cube’s upcoming album “Man Up,” a project centered on accountability, resilience, and speaking truth to power. Cube has described the album as a call to action — a reminder for men, and especially Black men, to lead with strength and integrity in a time when those values are often tested.

In a previous interview with Billboard, Cube explained the inspiration behind Man Up, saying he wanted to address “real problems” and “remind men to speak up and take the lead in challenging situations.”

Through “Act My Age,” Ice Cube proves that experience, wisdom, and authenticity still have a powerful place in hip-hop — and that sometimes, the best way to respond to criticism is with confidence, humor, and another hit record.

Related Tags

Billboard Cincinnati Music Festival Ice Cube

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

35 Items
Entertainment

In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close