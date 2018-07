DoingTheMostReport: Micheal Jackson Doctors Says Michael was Chemically Castrated by Joe Jackson!

‘I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell,’ Conrad Murray said on film obtained by THE BLAST a celebrity website.

Murray says the pop icon shared experiences of suffering from his father. Murray says the deceased Joe Jackson “one of the worst fathers to his children in history”. See the entire video for yourself below:

What are your thoughts?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: