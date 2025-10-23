Listen Live
Joe Flacco and His Impact on Football Today

Joe Flacco Settles In With Bengals Ahead Of Showdown Against Former Team

Published on October 23, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Green Bay Packers
Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty
Joe Flacco, the new quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is settling into life in the Queen City as he focuses on football. While his wife and five children remain in New Jersey, Flacco shared a humorous and relatable take on enjoying some alone time in Cincinnati.

The veteran quarterback admitted that although he misses his family, he’s making the most of his temporary solo routine. From dining out by himself to exploring the city at his own pace, Flacco’s easygoing attitude has resonated with fans. His honesty about balancing family life and professional commitment struck a chord, showing that even NFL stars experience the same challenges as anyone else when work takes them away from home.

Fans praised Flacco for his down-to-earth personality and sense of humor, noting that his grounded perspective fits right in with Cincinnati’s hardworking spirit. As he continues to adjust to his new role, Flacco seems to be embracing both the game and the quieter moments off the field.

Cincinnati Bengals New Jersey NFL

